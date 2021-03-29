Hannibal falls to Knox County in season opener

HANNIBAL -- For the first time in almost two years, Hannibal hosted a baseball game in front of the home crowd at Veterans Baseball Complex on Monday.
The Pirates took an early lead in a back-and-forth game, but ultimately lost to Knox County 8-4.
After having seven games postponed earlier this season, Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton said his team was excited to get back on the field.
"Tonight, we saw some quality pitching, which is a good thing," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "We definitely had to overcome some situations and try to work through some things. It's good that we got this game under our belts against a quality team to make some adjustments."
Hannibal started sophomore Alex Friday on the mound, who was making his varsity debut on Monday.
"He pitched great," Hatton said. "He obviously missed all of last year because of COVID. He's a sophomore that threw very well for us tonight and had a really good outing."
After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Hannibal got a rally going in the bottom of the second to get on the scoreboard. Senior Chance Lovett had a two-RBI double and then junior Braysen Douglas came through with a two-out, two-RBI double to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead.
Knox County scored two runs in the top of the third inning to narrow Hannibal's lead to one. The Eagles then tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning.
The Eagles then scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to take their first lead at 5-3. Hannibal added a run in the bottom half of the sixth after senior Drake Dudley hit a double and was driven in by junior Aaris Stolte.
Hatton said he expects his team to respond to this loss and improve as the season goes on.
"We've got a mix of young and veteran players," Hatton said. "The great thing is we have great kids with great attitudes who are great competitors, so I think with time we are going to be fine. At this point, it is all about finding a rhythm with the right guys in the lineup in certain spots."
Hatton said it was nice to have the support from the fans after missing last season.
"We had a great turnout tonight," Hatton said. "I know our players were excited, but definitely our parents were very excited to get back out there. The atmosphere was great. It was a great day for baseball."
Hannibal (0-1) will play Moberly (2-1) on the road Tuesday, with game time at 5 p.m.
"Looking forward to the opportunity to bounce back tomorrow in a huge conference game to start the conference season," Hatton said. "Our guys are bound to respond and I think we are going to do that tomorrow."