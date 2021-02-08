KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls basketball team fell to Kirksville 51-33 at Kirksville High School on Friday night.
Hannibal senior Sydney Hart scored a team-high 17 points in the Lady Pirates loss.
"Sydney Hart had a great night offensively for us," said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. "We just got ourselves in a hole early and couldn't get out of it."
Kirksville (8-8) spread the ball around and had nine different players score. Senior Erica Treasure scored a team-high 11 points for the Lady Tigers.
Hannibal (2-14) will host Moberly (7-7) Thursday at 6:15 p.m.