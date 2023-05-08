COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal girls soccer closed out the regular season with a narrow 2-1 road loss to Hickman.
Sophomore forward Ashley Davis scored the goal for Hannibal, with freshman midfielder Kegan Greening getting the assist.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal girls soccer closed out the regular season with a narrow 2-1 road loss to Hickman.
Sophomore forward Ashley Davis scored the goal for Hannibal, with freshman midfielder Kegan Greening getting the assist.
Hannibal won the North Central Missouri Conference championship on Friday after going 10-0 in conference play.
Hannibal (16-7) will face North Point (14-5) in the Class 3 District 4 quarterfinal at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Fort Zumwalt South High School.
The Hannibal baseball team fell to Elsberry 9-8 in Monday's road game.
Tre Hoskins finished with a home run and three RBIs.
Alex Friday and Colton Dryden also hit home runs, with Dryden getting two RBIs.
Kane Wilson hit a double and Cooper Scott had two singles.
Elsberry previously defeated Hannibal 4-3 on March 29.
Up next for Hannibal (15-16) is a road game against Highland (6-10) at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Hannibal will be sending two individual golfers to the Class 4 state golf tournament after Kyle Locke and Quinn Thomas qualified during the Class 4 District 2 meet on Monday at Wentzville Golf Club.
The Pirates finished with a team score of 325, falling short of qualifying for state as a team.
Thomas scored a 69 and Locke scored a 85. Rounding out the Hannibal five were Jackson Parker at 89, Kaisen McAfee at 89 and Jackson Karr at 94.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.