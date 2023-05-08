Ashley Davis 4.5.jpg

File photo of Hannibal forward Ashley Davis with the ball during a game on Wednesday, April 5 against QND at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Complex.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal girls soccer closed out the regular season with a narrow 2-1 road loss to Hickman.

Sophomore forward Ashley Davis scored the goal for Hannibal, with freshman midfielder Kegan Greening getting the assist.

