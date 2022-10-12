Simms.jpg

File photo of Hannibal senior Chloe Simms (11) legging out a single during the Pirates game against Kirksville on Monday, Sept. 19 at Veterans Softball Field in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The season has come to an end for Hannibal.

The Lady Pirates fell to Helias Catholic 12-0 in the Class 4 District 5 quarterfinal on Wednesday.

