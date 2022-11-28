HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls basketball team fell to Fort Zumwalt East 51-41 in the first round of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
Lady Pirates sophomore Mariah Mayfield led the way with eight points, with eight other girls scoring points for Hannibal.
Lady Pirates sophomore Zaria Reese added seven points.
Hannibal senior Kyliah French drained two 3-pointers, scoring a total of six points. Baylee Pugh and Siena Minor also scored six points.
Hannibal (1-1) will compete in the Winfield Tip-Off Classic consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
