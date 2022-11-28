Hannibal girls basketball.jpg

Hannibal’s Kyliah French (33) and Mariah Mayfield (24) keep the ball in play during the Pirates game against the Bowling Green Bobcats on Monday, Nov. 21 at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls basketball team fell to Fort Zumwalt East 51-41 in the first round of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic on Monday.

Lady Pirates sophomore Mariah Mayfield led the way with eight points, with eight other girls scoring points for Hannibal.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.