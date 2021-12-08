HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal boys basketball team fell to Fulton 72-51 at Korf Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The Hornets took a 19-5 lead after a quarter of paly and entered halftime with a 36-18 lead. Although Hannibal scored 33 of its 51 points in the second half, it was simply too big of a hole to dig out of for the Pirates
Pirates senior guard Aaris Stolte scored a team-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior guard Courtland Watson and junior forward Haden Robertson each scored nine points for Hannibal.
Hornets senior Joshua Reams led Fulton in scoring with 25 points. Junior Colby Lancaster put up 15 points, while sophomore Javar Galbreath added 10 points.
Hannibal (1-3) will play Quincy Notre Dame in a road game on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Pirates next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.