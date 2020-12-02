WINFIELD, Mo. -- It would take more than four quarters to decide the winner of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic girls basketball semifinals between Hannibal and Elsberry on Wednesday night.
Hannibal entered the fourth quarter nursing a 19-15 lead and were unable to put away Elsberry. The Indians rallied to tie the game at 24-24 to force overtime.
"We started falling out and Elsberry took over the game," said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. "Not so much for the scoring aspect, but setting their pace on both sides of the floor. Eventually that got us into foul trouble."
Foul trouble hurt the Pirates in overtime, with Elsberry capitalizing on free throw shots on the Indians way to a 32-28 win.
Elsberry went 6-for-12 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime.
"They got aggressive and we kind of shied away from that," Cerven said. "Which was really upsetting, especially with our group that I've been excited about their effort after the Winfield game. They got punched in the mouth and they flinched, and Elsberry took advantage of it."
Neither team was able to get much going offensively throughout the game.
"We kind of started out in a shooting slump," Cerven said. "The shots really weren't falling."
Sophomore guard Nora Hark led Hannibal with seven points, all in the fourth quarter and overtime. Senior guards Sydney Hart and Allie Hull each had five points.
"Offensively, we just got to look to be more patient with the basketball," Cerven said. "We are floating around 20-plus turnovers a game in our first four games. We got to get that corrected if we want to win ballgames."
Hannibal (1-3) will play Timberland (1-1) in the third-place game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Cerven said his team needs to block out Wednesday's loss and focus on Friday's game.
"Timberland is a pretty tall team and they look to rebound often and they like to get busy in the paint," Cerven said. "So we got to be ready to battle in the paint for rebounds and points."