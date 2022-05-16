ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal fell to Duchesne 3-1 in the Class 3 District 4 girls soccer semifinal on Monday, which eliminated the Lady Pirates.
Lady Pirates freshman forward Abbie Martin scored a goal that was assisted by senior defender Katie Greening.
On Saturday, Hannibal defeated Warrenton 6-0 in the Class 3 District 4 quarterfinal at Ft. Zumwalt South High School.
Senior forward Bella Falconer and freshman midfielder Ashley Davis scored two goals in Saturday's win. Martin and Addie Wright each scored one goal. Falconer, Martin and Greening each had an assist.
Falconer finished the season with a team record 47 goals in a single season. Freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner set a school record with her 17th shutout in Saturday's win.
Hannibal finishes the 2022 season with a 21-5 record.
