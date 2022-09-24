HANNIBAL -- Regulation was not enough time to decide the outcome between two North Central Missouri Conference boys soccer powers on Saturday at Veterans Soccer Complex.
Unfortunately for Hannibal, Marshall scored the game-winner just second into the overtime period to earn a 2-1 win.
"I thought we played well and there were times we did not connect," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "It's not for a lack of effort or for a lack of trying. It's just that we were unable to connect a couple of times. We had a couple that we connected really well, but their keeper made some good saves on those."
It was the first meeting between the two schools this season and it was a physical game.
There were several moments where Hannibal and Marshall got chippy with each other.
"We're two conference opponents and two teams that don't like each other too much," Hill said.
For the first 30-plus minutes, neither team was able to break through offensively.
In the 31st minute, Marshall finally broke through to take a 1-0 lead.
"I thought we had the better scoring opportunities because we really did," Hill said. "We gave them the goal in the first half. (Marshall's) guy was hustling and that's what they do."
With just under three minutes remaining in the first half, senior midfielder Alex Friday scored a goal off a corner kick by senior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow to tie it up.
"That was huge and one that we needed," Hill said. "Friday's goal came at the perfect time because you could sense that the guys were getting frustrated ... it came at a good time and picked us up."
The second half had a few scoring opportunities for Hannibal, but the Pirates were unable to cash any of them in.
The closest Hannibal came to scoring was a hard kick by senior midfielder Karson Westhoff that the Marshall goalkeeper deflected.
Marshall was unable to get much going in the second half, which would force an overtime period.
"Against a team like this, we've got to be able to put our chances away and their goalkeeper saw to it that we didn't," Hill said.
Within seconds of the overtime period, Marshall broke through with the game-winning goal.
It was a disappointing finish for Hannibal, who lost their first conference game.
"Another uncharacteristic thing about us is that we kind of turned on each other when things weren't going well," Hill said. "We had a little dustup at the end of the game that was uncalled for and we are going to get that taken care of."
Hill said the team needs to forget about Saturday's loss and move on.
"We have a tough one ahead of us," Hill said. "We are going to have to go down to Marshall and we are going to have to win there. We are going to have to take care of a lot of stuff before that. We are going to have to play really well the rest of the season to give ourselves a chance at winning a conference championship."
In the junior varsity game, Marshall defeated Hannibal 2-0. The Pirates JV team is now 5-2-1.
Hannibal (7-4, 4-1) will host Hickman (7-3) in its next game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Hickman won the Pirate Soccer Tournament two weeks ago, but Hannibal did not play them after losing 1-0 to Parkway Central in the semifinals.
"Hickman is a good team," Hill said. "It is definitely a team that if we come out and play really well, we can absolutely play with them and give ourselves a chance to win. We'll see what kind of team we have."
Hannibal will have a pair of practices of Monday and Tuesday to prepare for Wednesday's game.
"We'll see if they can let this go because this is a disappointing and frustrating loss," Hill said. "But we've got to be able to let this one go and move on to the next one."
