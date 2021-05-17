WASHINGTON, Mo. — The second half of the Class 3 District 8 girls soccer semifinal did not go Hannibal’s way as St. Francis Borgia scored four goals in the last 20 minutes to give the Knights a 7-3 win at Washington High School.
“Borgia has some good players and made some key plays, but we did not look organized,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “We were taking bad touches. We had made progress all year improving how we play as a team. Sometimes you just have a bad game and unfortunately we just had a bad game at the wrong time.”
Early on, it was Hannibal on the offensive attack with forward Bella Falconer scoring a goal off an assist by midfielder Katie Greening to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game.
Borgia tied the game up five minutes later off a goal from Lauren Dickhut.
“This was a night of shooting ourselves in the foot,” Hill said. “We gave up a corner kick we just didn’t play well.”
Falconer scored her second goal 15 minutes into the first half to give Hannibal a 2-1 lead, which would be the Pirates final lead of the game.
Borgia tied the game up nine minutes later by a goal from Gretchen Overman. The Knights would then get a goal from Bree Neider to take a 3-2 lead to halftime.
Hannibal would tie it up at 3-3 in the second half when Lexi Wheelan scored a goal from an assist by Falconer.
The Knights scored two quick goals right after Hannibal tied it up, with Overman and Dickhut each getting their second goals of the game.
“We tried to adjust and move some players up to get something going because we needed to score,” Hill said. “There was no point of setting back (down) 5-3 because we needed to try to get some momentum going.”
Borgia would go on to score two additional goals, with Hayle Kromer scoring and Overman getting her third goal of the game.
Hannibal finishes with a 15-7 record and were the North Central Missouri Conference champions this season.
Hill said Hannibal’s district semifinal loss to Borgia was a disappointing way to finish the season.
“The way that we fell apart tonight, I don’t think was a good indicator of what this team was capable of and what we became as a team,” Hill said. “We definitely struggled at the beginning of the year and once we got people in the right spot in the field, the girls got more comfortable. They were learning as a team and I think they made huge improvements.”