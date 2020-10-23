Hannibal falls to Battle in season finale

HANNIBAL, Mo. — At halftime Friday night, Hannibal football coach Quentin Hamner said he “preached and preached and preached” about the need for the Pirates to be four-quarter players.
It turns out two quarters weren’t enough.
The Pirates, ranked fourth in Class 4, slogged through a mistake-filled third quarter in which an 8-7 halftime lead over Columbia Battle, ranked fourth in Class 5, evaporated into a three-score deficit and ultimately a 27-14 loss in the regular-season finale at Porter Stadium.
“Our third quarter was probably the worst we’ve had all year,” Hamner said. “It just came in lapses and mental mistakes and then a blocked punt, a long score and missed tackles. It was uncharacteric of our team.
“When we face a good team like this again, we have to overcome those obstacles.”
Getting the offense in gear would help.
Despite the halftime advantage, the Pirates averaged less than 4 yards per play in the first half and benefitted from Damien French’s 54-yard touchdown run and Aneyas Williams’ subsequent two-point conversion run for the lead. The Pirates managed only 87 total yards in the first half and completed just one pass.
“No rhythm,” Hamner said. “We were hanging out hat on playing longer than they were and we weren’t getting off blocks, We weren’t getting fitted in the right gaps that we were getting called. But we have to do a better job of attacking our gaps up front, and we’re not getting that push right now against bigger fronts.”
The Pirates finished with 285 yards of total offense, 260 of which came on the ground. French finished with 149 yards on 17 carries, but he was bottled up in the middle of the field too often.
With junior quarterback Courtland Watson still nursing a foot injury, Williams again took over as the signal caller and struggled. He completed 2 of 10 passes for 14 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown toss to Drake Dudley late in the third quarter.
Time to throw was an issue as Battle consistently pressured Williams, resulting in one sack and at least passes thrown while he was being hit.
It’s a trend for Battle defensive coordinator Nick Reichert, who is a former Quincy Notre Dame and Truman State standout defensive lineman. Reichert is 5-0 in his career as a player and coach against Hannibal, which included a 20-14 victory over the Pirates as a senior in high school.
Friday night, his defense allowed just 5 yards per play.
“Trending up,” Reichert said of his defense after the game.
Battle’s offense is trending up, too.
Gerry Marteen Jr. rushed for 293 yards yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry to go with touchdown runs of 61 and 46 yards. Spartans quarterback Khaleel Dampier had two touchdown runs and 78 yards on the ground as Battle finished with 442 yards rushing.
Both of Dampier’s scoring runs came in the third quarter — one after a blocked punt and the other after Hannibal went three and out.
“Just too many mistakes,” Hamner said.
The Pirates (6-2) will get the chance to fix those heading into district play, which begins next week.
“We take it and learn why the things we did in the first half were successful and we’re going to take that and see why we couldn’t do those things repeatedly in the second half,” Hamner said. “I felt we had things that mentally just crushed us and we could not recover from it.
“All were fundamentals of the game. Our practices need to be better. Our kids need to be better at adapting and overcoming negative stuff. That’s on me. We have to do a better job as coaches of relaying those messages and getting them fixed immediately.”