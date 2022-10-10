HANNIBAL -- Hannibal was unable to overcome a tough-luck first set loss on Monday, falling to Illini West at Korf Gymnasium.
Hannibal fell to Illini West in four sets -- 25-27, 25-21, 19-25, 17-25.
Updated: October 10, 2022 @ 11:54 pm
"We really struggled to finish matches this weekend at the Quincy Tournament," said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. "That was one thing that we talked about at practice (on Sunday) before Illini West today. We have to be able to put sets away, especially coming into the postseason."
Senior setter Nora Hark recorded her 1,000th career set assist during the second set of Monday's game.
Hark had seven digs and 17 assists overall on Monday.
"It's pretty awesome," Phillips said. "It's not something you see a whole lot. Nora ran a 5-1 as a sophomore for us and she was able to rack up a lot of them her sophomore year. Then we moved to a 6-2 with Ashlyn (Hess) and Nora the last couple of years."
The first set was neck-and-neck and Illini West had to go beyond the typical 25 points to clinch a 27-25 set win.
Hannibal came back to win the second set, but were unable to keep that momentum going and dropped the next two sets.
"Definitely need to work on our serve-receive," Phillips said. "Our passes weren't where we needed them to be tonight. So we weren't able to run a complete offense like we have been. They had some really great kills on us tonight."
Senior outside hitter Kate Maune had a team-high 24 digs and racked up eight kills.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had 12 kills and 16 digs.
Sophomore middle blocker Emilia Bates had four kills and two blocks.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had five kills and two blocks.
Hess had a team-high 19 assists, while junior libero Lexi Wheelan had a team-high 15 digs.
The Hannibal junior varsity fell in two sets (20-25, 15-25). Kegan Greening had 10 kills and an ace. Malia Stolte had nine assists and five kills. Zanie Terrill had seven digs, six assists and a kill.
On Saturday, Hannibal competed in the Quincy Tournament.
Hannibal fell to Macomb in two sets (14-25, 24-26), defeated Camp Point JV in two sets (25-16, 25-11), fell to Freeburg in two sets (19-25, 22-25) and fell to Brown County in two sets (18-25, 23-25) in the first round of bracket play.
Locke recorded her 100th career block on Saturday.
"We played a lot of volleyball on Saturday and coming off of that into a match like this (against Illini West) is always rough," Phillips said. "But we definitely look forward to getting into practice and working on some things to get ready for Fulton."
Hannibal (16-10-1) will host Fulton (14-6-2) in its next game on Thursday at 6 p.m.
"Fulton is better this year than we've seen in the past," Phillips said. "Which is nice to see some competition."

