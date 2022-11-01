ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal battled tough against the two-time defending state champion Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 3 District 4 boys soccer semifinal on Tuesday.
It just was not enough.
With Hannibal unable to break through offensively, Fort Zumwalt South held on to earn a 1-0 win after scoring the game's lone goal midway through the first half.
"We absolutely thought we should have been able to come out and win this thing and the guys did a lot of stuff that we needed to do to make that happen," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "It's going to be a tough loss to get over because we had a really good year. I think we executed like we wanted to do. It's just we weren't able to put away the opportunities we got."
The Pirates had a pair of scoring opportunities in the first half, but were denied by FZS goalkeeper Evan Baisch.
The first was opportunity is when Pirates forward Drew Porter had a one-on-one situation with Baisch.
"Drew made a great run and took a great touch to have a one-one with the keeper," Hill said. "He had to hustle to get there because that turf moves fast. The keeper came out and made a nice play on it and got his hand in there to deflect the ball."
Hannibal senior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow did a flip throw right to Porter, who headed the ball towards the goal, but it was again saved by Baisch.
"Like our (assistant) coach Clay Hayden said, that's a goal 90% of the time," Hill said. "Most keepers don't get to that and their keeper was able to get to it and snuff it out."
Soon after, the Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead.
"From our vantage point, it looked like we had a guy right there and the ball took a weird bounce and kind of skirted by him," Hill said. "The (FZS) guy had that opportunity and was able to put it away."
Sophomore forward Bodie Rollins had a scoring opportunity in the second half that was stifled by Baisch.
On Saturday, Hannibal defeated North Point 12-10-1 in the Class 3 District 4 quarterfinal.
Bodie Rollins and sophomore midfielder Colton Dryden scored Hannibal's goals on Saturday.
Pirates senior goalkeeper Parker Terrill extended his career school record for shutouts with 37.
Hannibal finishes the season with a 20-6 record.
It was the final game for seniors Alex Friday, Glasgow, Jacob Hickman, Porter, Kasen Sherwood, Terrill and Karson Westhoff.
"The senior class we have is a group that has been leading this program for a few years now," Hill said. "They've been such a big part of what we've done for the last four years. They came in as role players and grew into some leadership roles and big-time playmakers and defenders for us."
Canton falls to Duchesne
The Canton boys soccer team fell to Duchesne 5-0 in the Class 1 District 3 semifinal on Tuesday at Winfield High School.
The No. 4 seeded Tigers defeated Elsberry 5-3 in Monday's quarterfinal.
Canton finished the 2022 season with a 6-13-2 record. The Tigers will graduate seniors Tyler Biggerstaff and Wyatt Dabney.
