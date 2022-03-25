QUINCY — Never mind the blustery conditions and 25 mile per hour wind gusts.
Or the rough, physical play.
The Quincy High girls’ soccer team was not going to be denied Friday night.
Sophomore Bri Lennard delivered the game’s lone goal and classmate Taylor Fohey pitched a shutout as the Blue Devils edged Hannibal 1-0 at Flynn Stadium.
“Hannibal’s a good team,” Quincy High coach Travis Dinkheller said. “They play physical, and I think we do, too. Our girls kept their composure pretty well. It did get chippy at times, but I’m obviously happy to come out of here with a W.”
The game was scoreless at halftime and remained deadlocked at goose eggs until Lennard received an opportunity.
Lennard was awarded a free kick and converted when she drilled a shot directly over Hannibal goalkeeper Ava Turner’s head.
That gave the Blue Devils a 1-0 advantage with 21 minutes, 30 seconds left in the match.
“It was a team effort – everyone played great tonight,” Lennard said. “It was a competitive game against a good opponent. We’re very happy to come out of here with a win.”
Lennard tried a new approach on the free kick.
“We had been trying to float it over the keeper,” Lennard said. “But then in practice we worked on having the confidence to drive the ball straight at the goal. That’s what I did and it worked out for us.”
The game became even more physical late in the second half.
Hannibal’s Katie Greening was given a red card after battling with Quincy’s Taylor Routh, who tumbled to the ground.
“The referee let the game get out of hand,” Pirates coach Eric Hill said. “Quincy plays physical, and we like to play physical, too. It was an ugly game and it was allowed to be.
“On the red card, the two girls were battling each other and fouling each other for 20 yards, and he lets it go. We need to stay more composed, but the officials also need to take more control of the game early on.”
Fohey, the leader scorer on the QHS basketball team, continued her phenomenal play as Quincy’s goalkeeper.
She delivered a superb diving save midway through the first half and kept the ball out of the net for the full 70 minutes.
“It was a little nerve wracking at times, but our defenders in front of me did a great job,” Fohey said. “After we scored that goal, it was just a wave of relief. It was a tough game and we just kept battling.”
The Pirates dropped to 2-1. Hannibal freshman Abbie Martin had a pair of solid scoring chances in the first half, but was turned away by Fohey.
Quincy improved to 2-1 overall.
“This was an awesome win for us,” Fohey said. “Hannibal has a lot of good players on that team. We just kept our composure and stayed focused.”
