Hannibal falls in softball home opener

HANNIBAL — It was not what Hannibal was looking for in its home softball opener on Tuesday.
Untimely hitting and miscues on defense led to a 7-2 loss to Moberly for Hannibal at Veterans Sports Complex.
Hannibal starting pitcher Kylie McAfee pitched a complete game with five strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, one walk and five earned runs in a losing effort.
Moberly starting pitcher Madyson Klostermann was the winning pitcher after going a full seven innings with three strikeouts; while allowing five hits, a walk and one earned run.
The Lady Spartans took the lead in the top of the first inning from a two-RBI single from first baseman Taylor Martin.
Hannibal narrowed Moberly’s lead to one run in the bottom of the second when first baseman Emilee Wilson hit a leadoff double and was later driven in by a single by left fielder McKenna Hull.
Moberly added another run in the fourth inning when center fielder Chloe Ferguson tripled and was driven in by Maddison Taylor.
The Lady Spartans scored two more runs in the fifth inning, aided by three Hannibal errors. Moberly again scored a run in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Hannibal scored its second run in the fifth inning when McAfee hit an RBI single to drive in shortstop Chloe Simms. Simms had two hits, including a triple in the third inning.
Hannibal (3-5) will host Mexico (0-2) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m.