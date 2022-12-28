ROLLA, Mo. -- Hannibal held the lead at halftime and through the third quarter, but could not bring home a victory in the opening round of the Rolla Tournament on Tuesday.
Warrensburg had a 14-point fourth quarter to rally back and defeat the Pirates 39-37. Mason Wyatt hit a jumper in the final seconds to secure the win.
