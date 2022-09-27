HANNIBAL — Hannibal closed out the regular season on Monday, falling to Capital City 8-1.
Although it was a loss, Hannibal is confident and ready for the North Central Missouri Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
"You always want to be playing someone who is going to give us a challenge," said Hannibal head coach Tony Kuse. "If we are not doing that, there's no room to get any better. Especially with conference coming up on Wednesday, ending with some competition win or lose is always good."
Hannibal's players also thought it was good to face tough competition going into the conference tournament.
"I think (Capital City) is a real good match to give us competition to see something that we'll see at conference and districts," said Hannibal senior Brynn Burton. "It will be good to prepare us."
Hannibal lost all three doubles matches against Capital City.
The No. 1 Hannibal duo of Irelan Lomax and Lanie Privett fell to the Capital City duo of Sarah Wilde and Leslie Locke 8-5.
The No. 2 Hannibal duo of Burton and Trinity Sutton fell to the Capital City duo of Megan Wilde and Manveeta Vuppala 9-7.
The No. 3 Hannibal duo of Olivia Rawlings and Sophie Albright fell to the Capital City duo of Carly Carron and Brooke Ivy 8-4.
"I feel like we held in there and we did the best that we could do," Burton said. "It didn't come out like we would like unfortunately."
Burton was able to move up to No. 2 after being the No. 6 singles player last season.
"I like playing doubles with my partner Trinity," Burton said. "But I also like playing singles because it's more like you don't have to depend on anything else. If you lose, that's your fault. You don't have anyone else to blame, so you just have to give it your all out there."
Lomax fell to Sarah Wilde 8-4 in the No. 1 singles match.
Burton fell to Megan Wilde 8-3 in the No. 2 singles match.
Privett got Hannibal's sole win, defeating Vuppala 9-8 in the No. 3 singles match.
Rawlings fell to Locke 8-5 in the No. 4 singles match.
Sutton fell to Carron 8-4 in the No. 5 singles match.
Albright fell to Ivy 8-4 in the No. 6 singles match.
"We didn't come out on top in singles," Kuse said. "We had a lot of tough competition. The girls were looking back at last year to see where they were and who they were going to be playing (on Monday). A lot of them came up a little bit better than they thought they were going to do."
On Saturday, Hannibal finished second to Palmyra in the Hannibal Invitational Tournament.
Hannibal (9-5) will compete in the North Central Missouri Conference Tournament on Wednesday, starting at 8 a.m.
On Tuesday, Hannibal held a practice to get ready for Wednesday's conference tournament.
"We've all see these girls once before," Kuse said. "We kind of know a little bit of what we are getting into, but we have a target on our back. We finished as conference champions for the regular season."
