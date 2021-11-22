BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — It was only a one-point difference in Monday night’s girls basketball season opener, with Hannibal being on the short end.
The Lady Pirates fell to Bowling Green 35-34 with both teams being neck-and-neck throughout the game.
Junior Kyliah French led the way for the Lady Pirates offensively by scoring 11 points. Freshman Mariah Mayfield added eight points.
Bowling Green sophomore Kaylyn Charlton led the Lady Cats with 20 points.
The Hannibal junior varsity team defeated Bowling Green 36-10 prior to the varsity game.
Hannibal (0-1) will compete in the Winfield Tip Off Classic next with the tournament starting on Monday, Nov. 29 against Timberland.
