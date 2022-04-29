CAMDENTON, Mo. — The nine-game winning streak for the Hannibal girls soccer team has ended.
Hannibal fell to Pembroke Hill 1-0, after an accidental own goal on a corner kick by the Lady Pirates.
Hannibal (15-4, 8-0) will finish out the Central Missouri Invitational on Saturday, playing Camdenton (8-8) and Warrensburg (3-10).
