HANNIBAL, Mo. -- If Tuesday night was any indication of how their second matchup later on in the season will go, Hannibal will have to dig deep once again to defeat a tough Marshall team the way they dug deep to earn this 4-3 one-goal victory.
Hannibal girls’ soccer entered the night off of a difficult stretch of games in the Quincy High Tournament over the weekend that saw them lose their first three games of the season against Quincy High School, Ladue Horton Watkins, and Springfield.
The Lady Pirates returned home Tuesday night against North Central Missouri Conference rival Marshall looking to right the ship against a team Hannibal has historically defeated 26 out of 27 games in the all-time series. History once again prevailed but by no means was it an easy win for the Lady Pirates.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill was proud of the win even though he thought the team could’ve played better in this one.
“We gutted out a win," said Hill. "That’s a positive we can take away from this. We didn’t play our best, especially with a two-goal lead at halftime, and then to give that up and let them take the lead back momentarily. I thought we could’ve played better, but I am proud of the fact that we stuck with it after getting down 3-2."
Sophomore forward Abbie Martin got the scoring started for Hannibal 10 minutes into the game with the team’s first goal of the night, the Lady Pirates scored again late in the first half going into halftime up 2-0 seemingly in control.
Marshall was not about to let the game get out of hand though as the physicality of the game increased in the second half as they began to fight back.
The Owls wasted no time in grabbing hold of the momentum cutting the lead to 2-1 just five minutes into the half.
Exactly 10 minutes later, they would strike again now tying the game up at 2-2 as the intensity of the game heightened. Marshall would eventually move ahead of Hannibal with a little over 20 minutes left in the game leading 3-2 with three unanswered goals.
Hill gave credit to the energy and mentality Marshall came out with sparking a tough stretch at the beginning of the second half for his team.
“They came out with more energy in that second half, and I think we got comfortable being up 2-0, they were winning the 50-50 balls, and we weren’t going hard into tackles so it was a physical game and I don’t know if our girls really until the last 10-15 minutes were ready for that level of physicality which is what gave them that momentum early in the second half,” said Hill.
The Lady Pirates who were reeling were able to move back ahead with back to back goals regaining the lead of 4-3 with 19:13 left in the game. Both teams defensively were very solid to end the night as Hannibal would earn a hard fought win.
Martin finished the game with three goals, while Ashley Davis had a penalty kick goal. Kegan Greening had one assist.
Hannibal sophomore goalkeeper Ava Turner spoke on the various levels of experience on the team as they build and grow together off of a hard fought win Tuesday night.
“There was a lot of emotion in the game, as well as physicality so it just came down to which team wanted it more out there,” said Turner. “We just have to get more used to playing with each other, a lot of us have different levels of experience playing, I’ve been playing this game my whole life, for some girls, this is their first time playing at all so we just have to keep building and working together.”
Hannibal is now back up over .500 sitting at 3-3 and will look to improve to 4-3 in a road game on Thursday at 5 p.m. against a Moberly team that is undefeated on the season.
While Hannibal has not lost to Moberly since 2013, the Spartans have only given up three goals, and scored 15 goals in their first four games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.