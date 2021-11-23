COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal finished third in the Missouri State High School Esports finals in Overwatch on Saturday.
The Pirates fell in the first match to Hickman 3-0. Hannibal rebounded to defeat CBC 3-1 in the second match to earn the third-place medal.
Hannibal finished the fall season with a 7-3 record in Overwatch.
