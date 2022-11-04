HANNIBAL -- Hickman has been a roadblock for Hannibal the past two seasons.
Last year, Hickman defeated Hannibal at the state tournament at Stephens College and the Pirates finished third in state.
On Thursday, Hannibal fell to Hickman 2-1 in the final round of the regional playoffs, denying the Pirates an opportunity to go to the state tournament.
In the postseason, games go to a best-of-three opposed to a best-of-five which is used during the regular season.
Hannibal was undefeated going into Thursday's regional final and won its first two playoff games.
In its previous regular season match with Hickman, Hannibal won 3-1.
"We already beat them once this year ... but Hickman might have went back and watched us and found something they could exploit," said Hannibal tank player Lucas Wellman.
Hannibal also had to adapt to changes to the game in mid-season.
"There's different characters and one of the positions doesn't exist anymore," said Hannibal esports coach Corey Lovelace. "Some of the characters have been reworked a lot. There's been a lot we've had to adapt to quickly because that came out right before our playoffs began."
Transition to Overwatch 2
Imagine having to learn a new playbook during the middle of football season.
That's the situation the Hannibal esports team found itself in when Overwatch 2 was released on Oct. 5.
"(We adapted) as much as we could," Lovelace said. "The reality is that every other team in this is in the same exact position having to adapt to a whole new version of the game real quickly. Our team has done a really good job of researching all of the changes ahead of time and being up to speed on what's going on."
One of the biggest changes was the switch from 6-on-6 on the original game to a 5-on-5 in the updated version.
Overwatch 2 has eliminated a tank position, leaving teams with only one instead of two tanks.
"It's changed more on how you have to play," Wellman said. "Before you could play a little bit more careless and you had different combinations you could do with a tank lineup. Now it's more of trying to counter the enemy tank because once they lose their tank, it's pretty much an easy game."
The switch has made the damage role even more pivotal.
"For us, it's been going pretty well," Hannibal damage role player Gavin Underhill said of the changes. "We have a very good chemistry together. In three years of playing together, you kind of build that up."
Hannibal has gone more with a group effort minus a tank.
"Losing one tank kind of inhibits us from a few things," Underhill said. "We have the talent with the tank roles to switch in and out. Kind of fill these positions where we need them. It doesn't play a big role for us, but I know other teams around the state that kind of suffered from having one less tank."
Communication has become more important, especially for those playing a healer role.
"With the change to the new game, the healer role has changed so much because I have to do so much micromanagement more than I'm used to," said Hannibal healer role player Isaac Tentori. "I'm getting used to it. Both of us are getting used to it. So far, it's been a pretty smooth transition to the game we are playing now."
Players must stay in the role they are in for the entire map and one substitution per position is allowed between games.
The Pirates esports team has been working on substitutions this season, especially with the game going down to five players.
"Something we worked on this year is having plans if we have a player who is out sick or injured," Lovelace said. "Just identifying our four subs on what position they can fill best. Which might not be the position that's missing, so we have had some nights where one of our damage dealers will slide into a healing role and a sub will come in and get the damage role."
