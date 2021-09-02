HANNIBAL — Both Hannibal and Palmyra entered Thursday’s girls tennis match as evenly matched teams and it showed on the court with the Pirates edging the Panthers 5-4.
Hannibal assistant coach Tony Kuse said his team fought hard in Thursday’s close win over Palmyra.
“They take it seriously,” Kuse said. “They don’t underestimate their opponent. They want to put in the work. When you have two matches in a row against teams that you sweep, it’s hard to get adequate practice for a team like Palmyra.”
The two teams split last season’s series after years of domination by Palmyra.
Palmyra head coach Jessica Gottman said her players were excited going into Thursday’s match.
“I don’t feel like we played bad, but I don’t feel like we’ve played to our full potential,” Gottman said. “Rather if it’s nerves or they’re tired from their third (match) in three days, I don’t know.”
The two schools split singles play, with both teams winning three matches.
Single wins for Hannibal included No. 1 player Emma Haner defeating Palmyra’s Katie Rindom 8-0, No. 3 player Irelan Lomax defeating Palmyra’s Molly Gottman 8-0 and No. 5 player Lanie Privett defeating Palmyra’s Abbey Mann 8-1.
Single wins for Palmyra included No. 2 player Maura Gottman defeating Hannibal’s Gracie Martin 8-5, No. 4 player Jaynee Durst defeating Hannibal’s Brooklyn Haye 8-5 and No. 6 player Jeorgia O’Brien defeating Hannibal’s Brynn Burton 8-5.
Hannibal won two out of three doubles matches against Palmyra.
Hannibal’s No. 2 team of Lomax and Haye defeated Palmyra’s duo of Molly Gottman and Mann 8-2, with Hannibal’s No. 3 team of Privett and Burton defeating Palmyra’s duo of Durst and O’Brien 8-4.
Palmyra’s No. 1 doubles team of Rindom and Maura Gottman defeated Hannibal’s duo of Haner and Martin 8-6.
“They fought hard (in doubles),” Kuse said. “We had our No. 1 doubles team come back from a pretty big deficit and they ended up losing 8-6, but they were down quite a bit before.”
Palmyra’s junior varsity team defeated Hannibal 8-1.
The Saturday home match for Palmyra against Battle was postponed due to the lack of players for Battle.
Palmyra (1-2) will play two road matches next week. The Panthers will travel to Kirksville (0-2) on Tuesday and to Fulton (0-2) on Thursday.
Coach Gottman plans on giving her players a three-day weekend to rest up since they have not had a break yet.
“I’m hoping that they rest, relax and get ready,” Gottman said. “I think they like road trips. The girls seem to enjoy being together on the bus.”
Hannibal (2-0) will host Hickman (1-1) in its next match on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The Pirates also have three matches scheduled for next week.
With rain in the forecast, Kuse said he hopes the rain will stay away on Saturday so Hannibal can get the match in.
“If we don’t have rain, we are just going to be talking a lot of strategy,” Kuse said. “Hickman has a good team and (today’s match against Palmyra) does prepare us for those harder teams. Seeing what we can do to come out strong on Saturday.”