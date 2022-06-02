HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Pirates were awarded five Class 5 District 4 All-District selections on Thursday.
Making the First Team were senior pitcher Aaris Stolte, senior catcher Keaton Scott and sophomore infielder Kane Wilson.
Stolte was also selected as a Second Team pick as an infielder, while senior pitcher Tanner VanWinkle earned a Second Team selection.
Hannibal finished the 2022 season with a 19-12 record, setting a school record for most wins in a single season. The Pirates defeated North Point in the first round of the Class 5 District 4 Tournament before falling to Fort Zumwalt East in the semifinals.
