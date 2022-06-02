Kane Wilson file photo.jpg

File photo of Hannibal sophomore second baseman Kane Wilson (24) throwing the ball to first base during the Pirates game against the Fulton Hornets on Friday, April 8 at Clemens Field in Hannibal. Wilson was named to the All-District Team on Thursday.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Pirates were awarded five Class 5 District 4 All-District selections on Thursday.

Making the First Team were senior pitcher Aaris Stolte, senior catcher Keaton Scott and sophomore infielder Kane Wilson.

Stolte was also selected as a Second Team pick as an infielder, while senior pitcher Tanner VanWinkle earned a Second Team selection.

Hannibal finished the 2022 season with a 19-12 record, setting a school record for most wins in a single season. The Pirates defeated North Point in the first round of the Class 5 District 4 Tournament before falling to Fort Zumwalt East in the semifinals.

