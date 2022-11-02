Williams 10.21.jpg

Hannibal junior Aneyas Williams (22) runs the ball during the Pirates game against Battle on Friday, Oct. 21 at Porter Stadium in Hannibal. Williams was named a First Team All-Conference selection as a running back and defensive back on Wednesday.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- North Central Missouri Conference champion Hannibal had a total of 18 All-Conference selections when teams were announced on Wednesday.

The Pirates had three players who were two-way First Team All-Conference selections -- junior defensive lineman/tight end Kane Wilson, junior running back/defensive back Aneyas Williams and senior running back/defensive back Markahl Humphrey.

