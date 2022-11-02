HANNIBAL -- North Central Missouri Conference champion Hannibal had a total of 18 All-Conference selections when teams were announced on Wednesday.
The Pirates had three players who were two-way First Team All-Conference selections -- junior defensive lineman/tight end Kane Wilson, junior running back/defensive back Aneyas Williams and senior running back/defensive back Markahl Humphrey.
Hannibal had three offensive lineman earn First Team All-Conference nods -- juniors Ryan Ross, Noah Young and Xxavion Washington.
The other two Hannibal starting offensive lineman, seniors Briley Cunningham and Austin Wilhoit, were Second Team All-Conference selections.
Sophomore quarterback Waylon Anders was a Second Team All-Conference selection.
The Pirates defense earned three First Team All-Conference picks -- junior defensive lineman Trenton Cowden, senior linebacker Ashton Watts and senior defensive back Jack Parker.
Senior defensive lineman Matt Sydnor and junior linebacker Owen Andrews earned Second Team All-Conference selections.
Senior Sheldon Bergheger was a Second Team All-Conference pick as a kicker.
Rounding out the First Team All-Conference offensive selections were Kirksville quarterback Isaac Danielson, Kirksville running back Drew Chrisman, Mexico running back Anthony Shivers, Kirksville offensive lineman Michael Corbett, Mexico offensive lineman Kendyr Taylor, Moberly offensive lineman Gage Fallaw, Kirksville wide receiver Jalen Kent, Marshall wide receiver Christian Tatum, Moberly wide receiver Derieus Wallace and Fulton at-large pick Walker Gohring.
Rounding out the First Team All-Conference defensive selections were Kirksville defensive lineman Michael Corbett, Marshall defensive lineman Nick Arnold, Taylor, Moberly defensive lineman Rick Huff, Kirksville linebacker Jack Thomas, Mexico linebacker Andrew Runge, Moberly linebacker Carter Smith, Kent, Moberly defensive back Nick Kessler and Mexico at-large pick Morgan Grubb.
Marshall kicker Erlan Jones and Mexico punter Andrew Runge were the First Team All-Conference special teams selections.
Other Second Team All-Conference offensive selections included Runge, Moberly running back Gage St. Clair, Mexico offensive lineman Owen Paden, Kirksville offensive lineman Camden Dempsay, Kirksville offensive lineman Tanner Ferguson, Moberly offensive lineman Devin Snow, Kirksville tight end Nick Fortney, Fulton wide receiver Gabe DeFily, Fulton wide receiver Rowdy Gohring, Marshall wide receiver Stephen Caviness and Moberly at-large pick Collin Huffman.
Other Second Team All-Conference defensive selections included Fortney, Moberly defensive lineman Tremayne Watts, Moberly defensive lineman JaVaughn Briscoe, Fulton linebacker Aidan Haglund, Mexico linebacker Matt McCurdy, Moberly linebacker Gabe Flood, Chrisman, Caviness, Shivers, Moberly defensive back Brett Gelina, Kirksville defensive back Ryder Lyons and Marshall at-large pick Ervin Garcia.
Hannibal finished the regular season with a perfect 5-0 record within conference play and 7-2 overall. The Pirates will host Warrenton in the Class 4 District 5 semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
