HANNIBAL -- Hannibal enters the girls swimming season with twice as many swimmers than last season and with a new head coach.
LaRhonda Behl assumed head coaching duties over the summer, replacing Amelia Johnson, and is excited for the upcoming season.
"The more experienced swimmers have been helping with the new swimmers," Behl said. "So it's been a lot of team bonding so far."
Hannibal went from seven girls to 16 this season.
Six new girls joined the team with no prior swimming experience.
"They play other sports and are using swimming to stay in shape over the winter," Behl said.
Hannibal returns junior Madelyn Johnson, a two-time qualifier for the state meet.
"I would like to get back to state this year and hopefully finish a little bit higher," Johnson said.
Johnson placed eighth in the 500-yard freestyle at the state meet last season, while also winning the state consolation final for 200-yard freestyle.
"I swim club as well as compete in high school swimming," Johnson said. "So here it's been a lot of technique and helping the other girls with their strokes and starts and their times. I've been doing this for a long time."
While Johnson has 12 years of swimming experience, several of her teammates are newcomers.
Senior Olivia Rawlings joined the swim team this season after being a varsity starter on the Hannibal girls tennis team this fall.
Rawlings will compete in the freestyle and breast stroke events.
"I'm new, so I'm just learning the strokes," Rawlings said. "That's basically it and I'll get that other stuff as the season goes on."
Rawlings' first impression of swimming has been positive.
"It's a lot of fun," Rawlings said. "I enjoy the workout and stuff. It's nice having an early morning practice and getting it done. I don't have anything to do after school."
Also joining the team this season is freshman Kyla Jacobsen, who has competed in youth swimming for two years.
Jacobsen mostly competes in freestyle and back stroke events and hopes to make a state run this season.
"Right now, I've been concentrating on fly for my specialty stroke," Jacobsen said. "Just the turns and technique that goes with it."
Freshman Abby Lewton enters her first season on the team, but has been involved in youth club swimming in Quincy.
Lewton will mainly compete in the 100-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle.
"I have a lot of goals for my club swim, but I just want to have fun for this," Lewton said. "I think it's amazing how we have this many girls this year and how they are all wanting to get better."
Other newcomers for Hannibal this season include freshman Piper Berhorst, sophomore Ava Bonvillian, junior Jocelyn Dorsey, senior Gracie Martin, freshman Olivia Johnson, sophomore Zanie Terrill and freshman London Haycraft.
Sophomore Alana Lemon returns for her second season and has a lot of experience in youth swimming prior to high school.
Lemon competes in freestyle and breast stroke events, and hopes to drop times in her events.
"We've been focusing on a lot of technique," Lemon said. "Especially with a lot of new swimmers, it's important that you get technique right in the beginning so you kind of get down your strokes."
Lemon is excited with the bigger turnout this season.
"It's awesome," Lemon said. "Last year we only had seven and this year we have quite a few more. It's really expanded my friend group."
Other returning swimmers from last season include sophomores Addie Wright, Emily Groth and Sarah Knickerbocker.
Behl has focused on technique during preseason practices.
"She just shows me how to do better technique on the things that I'm working on," Rawlings said. "In freestyle, she showed me how to make my breathing easier so I don't drown."
Hannibal kicks off the season with a road meet against Ladue Horton Watkins on Saturday and will host a quad meet with Holt, Liberty and Lousiana on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
"I think it will be fun with the amount of new girls that we have," Johnson said. "For me, it's just kind of another meet, but it will be fun to do it as a team together."
With the increased numbers, Hannibal is hoping to top last year's performance when the Lady Pirates sent two swimmers to state.
"I think we are capable of great things," Jacobsen said. "We have a lot of new people this year, which means it's been fun to teach them how to do the different starts and turns."
2022-23 Schedule
Dec. 3 -- at Ladue Horton Watkins
Dec. 6 -- Holt, Liberty and Louisiana
Dec. 14 -- at Louisiana
Jan. 6 -- at Hickman
Jan. 7 -- at Hickman
Jan. 9 -- Louisiana
Jan. 14 -- at Smith-Cotton
Jan. 17 -- at Louisiana
Jan. 19 -- at Smith-Cotton
Jan. 20 -- Fort Zumwalt South
Jan. 21 -- at Central (Cape Girardeau)
Jan. 24 -- at John Burroughs
Jan. 25 -- Hickman, Battle, Father Tolton and Rock Bridge
Jan. 30 -- at Louisiana
Feb. 2 -- Marshall
Feb. 4 -- at Hickman
Feb. 6 -- at Central Academy of Excellence
