MOBERLY, Mo. — Hannibal suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Moberly 6-3 in Tuesday’s road boys tennis match.
Karson Westhoff won the No. 1 singles match 10-7 and No. 4 Parker Terrill won his singles match 10-6.
Gabe Foster, A.J. Herrin, Jace Lee and Garrett Heaton all lost their singles matches.
Hannibal’s No. 1 doubles team of Westhoff and Foster won 10-8. The No. 2 doubles team of Herrin and Terrill fell 11-10, while the No. 3 doubles team of Lee and Heaton fell 10-3.
Hannibal (4-1) will host Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in its next match.
