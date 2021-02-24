MEXICO, Mo. — The Hannibal boys basketball team fell to Mexico 68-47 at Mexico High School Tuesday night, which was the Pirates final regular season game of the season.
Hannibal senior guard Tristen Terrill scored a team-high 13 points, with senior guard Tresyn Roland adding 11 points.
Mexico junior Isaiah Reams led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points. Senior Raef Yager added 15 points.
Hannibal (9-12) will host Marshall (3-10) in the first-round of the Class 5 District 15 tournament on Saturday at 6 p.m.