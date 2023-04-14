HANNIBAL -- The 2023 Lady Pirate Invitational opened up this Friday with Hannibal taking on Perryville, the first of three opponents they'll see this weekend.
Perryville handed Hannibal their first loss of the invitational, 6-2 in a physical game in which Hannibal just couldn't get much going until it was too late.
15 minutes into the game Perryville attacked early with a strike to the back of the net and then a penalty kick to get an early 2-0 lead. The momentum would continue to be on their side.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill highlighted missed opportunities that could've impacted how the rest of the game went for his team.
"We could've been right in there," said Hill. "We gave up that unfortunate PK on a hand ball, then Abbie had the breakaway early on that the keeper made a really nice save on, and I believe it was Kegan (Greening) who hit the cross bar. So, there’s two potential goals that we left out there in the first half where maybe if those go in Perryville doesn't have the confidence they had in the second half."
After a frustrating first half that saw Hannibal have multiple shots on goal that either missed or were countered by Perryville's keeper, Hannibal would finally get on the scoreboard in the second half.
Unfortunately, the Lady Pirates on the other side would continue to attack keeping Hannibal at bay.
Once again Perryville would score two quick goals to open up the second half, but leading scorer this season sophomore Abbie Martin would put Hannibal on the board with the score sitting at 5-1, 15 minutes into the second half.
Martin would fight through a tough Perryville defense again with another goal late in the game to cut the lead back down to three. Perryville would score one more goal of their own though to seal the 6-2 victory.
Hill credited Perryville's aggressiveness tonight along with his team not reacting fast enough in the loss.
"It was a physical game," said Hill. "They were the more aggressive team, just flying to the ball and we seemed to be a step slow for the most part. We had a few girls I thought were flying to the ball but for the most part we were a step slow and just couldn't get things going."
This was only the third time this season that Hannibal allowed five or more goals as well as just their second loss at home in six total home games this season.
The Lady Pirates (7-5) will look to get back on track this weekend aiming for a Saturday sweep to finish their home invitational against Southern Boone at 9 a.m. followed by St. Charles West at 4 p.m.
Coach Hill gave insight on both opponents they'll face this weekend.
"St Charles West, we haven't played in a long time so we'll figure them out they looked like they struggled tonight kind of like we did," said Hill. "Southern Boone is a team that we've played a couple times every year recently so we've developed a pretty good rivalry with them. They loss some key scorers last year but they have some girls that have been able to step up, so we'll have to be ready to go and make sure we're ready to play at an early kickoff."
