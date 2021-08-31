HANNIBAL — Hannibal was able to keep it close with Quincy Notre Dame throughout the first half, but ultimately fell to the Raiders 4-1 in the boys soccer season opener for the Pirates.
“I think as a group, we are starting to gel and come together,” said QND head coach Greg Reis. “I would like to see them starting to string together some shutouts. Logan Zanger and Quinton Hankins in the back are a nice strong force and they do a great job of eliminating chances in front of them. Ethan Sparrow is in the back to clean things up when the ball does get to him.”
Sparrow has averaged one goal allowed in the six games he started this year for the Raiders.
While Sparrow has been an outstanding goalkeeper this season, Hannibal junior Parker Terrill had a good showing as the netminder, making several saves throughout the game.
“I would like to see him not have to make as many saves as he did,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “He did an outstanding job and made some great saves. Kind of seeing the progress that we saw from his freshman to sophomore year, and now he’s stepped it up as a junior. One of the top keepers in the area, for sure.”
The game was scoreless until QND sophomore forward Leo Cann scored off an assist by senior midfielder Ben Frericks.
Soon after, the Pirates tied the game with a goal from junior midfielder Alex Friday.
Hill said Friday did a good job of getting himself space and sneaking it by the QND goalkeeper.
“The ball was on the left side of the field and he was our right midfielder at the time,” Hill said. “Instead of sitting back and watching them play, he was getting involved. Instead of going up the field or straight across, he was making that angled run to the far post.”
QND regained the lead with two minutes remaining in the first half from a goal by junior forward Jake Hoyt.
“We consistently were looking good in playing the ball over the top,” Reis said. “In the first half, we created a lot of one-on-ones going into the goal. To their goalies’ credit, he did a great job of snuffing a lot of them.”
Raiders junior forward Tanner Anderson drew a Hannibal penalty and scored on a penalty kick midway through the second half to put QND up 3-1.
Less than a minute later, a Hannibal hand ball led to a free kick by QND. Senior defender Cayge Hughes kicked a ball to Zanger, who would score to put the Raiders up 4-1.
“Getting that second quick goal was really a backbreaker (for Hannibal),” Reis said. “I thought we had tons of chances, but we didn’t do a great job of finishing them up. We need to tidy that up.”
Despite the loss, Hill feels that playing a high-caliber team like QND helps Hannibal in the long run.
“It’s not a conference game, but the local feel of it, we would have liked to have had a better showing than we did,” Hill said.
Hannibal (0-1) will host Kirksville on Thursday and Elsberry on Friday.
Hill and the coaching staff will spend Wednesday trying to fix some mistakes the Pirates made in Tuesday’s loss.
“If we come out and play like we are capable of, I think we can bounce back,” Hill said. “We want to get the one on Thursday, with Kirksville being a conference team. We want to get ourselves in a good position in conference ... and try to defend that title.”
QND (5-1) will host Gateway Legacy Christian Academy on Wednesday in its next game.
Reis said Gateway is a tremendous team that has a lot of international players with soccer pedigrees.
“We will tweak some things,” Reis said. “Similar to how we played through our backs and forwards feet and knocking it back to the second forward and letting it run through. That’s what we worked on last night, which is what we will have to do tomorrow.”