HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Pirates came into Friday night’s game with a purpose and a one mission, and they proved that mission.
Hannibal took no time on their opening possession of the ball to find the end zone, needing only three plays to score with a 46-yard run by Aneyas Williams.
The Pirates offense would need one play on a 43-yard pass from Courtland Watson to Aneyas Williams to find the end zone giving the Pirates a 12-0 lead. However, an offsides penalty against the Warriors would allow the Pirates to go for a 2-point conversion to get a 14-0 lead.
Warrenton’s offense would continue to struggle while the Pirates defense would force a fumble and recover it.
The Pirates would need two plays from that mishap and find the end zone again with Tyler Hardy giving the Pirates a 21-0 lead.
The struggles would continue for Warrenton as quarterback Caelon Weir would throw an interception to Aneyas Williams. Williams would run it back for a pick 6 giving the Pirates a 28-0 lead.
Kaiser Greenwell would run a 49-yard punt return for Hannibal to set up another score. Pirates would take no time on their next possession to find the end zone with a 20-yard run by Watson giving the Pirates a 35-0 lead to end the first quarter.
The Pirates would continue to dominate in the second quarter on each of their possessions. Watson would find the end zone again for the Pirates for a 42-0 lead.
Warrenton QB Weir once again would throw an interception to Kane Wilson. Wilson would fumble the ball and Ashton Watts would pick it up and run it in for the touchdown giving the Pirates a 49-0 lead.
The Warrenton offense would answer right back to the Pirates. Warriors would find the end zone with a pass to Kolby Meine to get the Warriors on the board 49-6 and their only score of the night.
Hannibal’s offense would continue to dominate. Watson would have several runs and Aneyas Williams would find the end zone on a 40-yard run giving the Pirates a 56-6 lead into halftime and a running clock in the second half.
The Pirates in the third and fourth quarters would score touchdowns by several other players. AJ Thomas would score giving the Pirates a 63-6 lead. Greenwell would charge a 57-yard punt return to the end zone for a 69-6 lead. Markahl Humphrey would find the end zone for a 76-6 lead.
“I thought our kids played really well after having that week off. It was kind of like a double edge sword,” said Hannibal assistant coach Christopher Nicholas. “Didn’t know how they were going to come out and I think what you saw was they came out on all cylinders tonight.”
Watson had 59-yards, 6 carries, and 2 touchdowns. AJ Thomas 42-yards, 7 carries, 1 touchdown. He also had 6 completions on 7 attempts for 182 yards with 3 touchdowns.
Williams led the way with 3 receptions for 150-yards and 3 touchdowns. Kaiser Greenwell had 10 tackles and Aneyas Williams had 4 tackles.
The Pirates are now 10-0 on the season and will play Jefferson City in a rematch next Friday night at Porter Stadium for the district championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.