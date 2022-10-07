HANNIBAL — Hannibal continued its domination of the North Central Missouri Conference on Friday, celebrating homecoming with a 53-7 win over Moberly at Porter Stadium.
“Valiant effort tonight by our kids," said Pirates defensive coordinator Chris Nicholas. "Great week of preparation. It’s homecoming. Being back at home, the kids are fired up and we played well.”
The Pirates came out of the gate ready to attack, with the Hannibal offense under quarterback Waylon Anders taking only four plays on 4 minutes and 7 seconds and 78 yards to find the end zone.
Anders would throw a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kane Wilson to give Hannibal an early lead.
The Moberly offense came out on their first possession moving the ball down the field for a couple first downs. However, the Spartans would be stopped short after 10 plays on a fourth down sack by Noah Young.
“We executed tonight," Nicholas said. "When you jump out early like that it kind of puts a team like Moberly with what they are trying to do in a bind. I think offensively our kids played hard. Pleased with the overall effort.”
Hannibal would score on its next possession with a four-yard pass from Anders to Haden Robertson, his first varsity touchdown. After a two-point conversion by Markahl Humphrey, Hannibal took a 14-0 lead.
Ashton Watts and Jackson Parker came up with some big tackles to stifle the Spartans next drive.
“We missed a few tackles early on," Nicholas said. "Our kids did a really good job of calming down. It took us a series to kind of really see what they were really trying to do. We changed a few techniques to make sure our eyes were in the right spot. Our kids are starting to come together.”
Aneyas Williams broke free for a 21-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.
Humphrey scored on a two-yard touchdown run to give Hannibal a 27-0 lead.
“Everybody is starting to know their role," Nicholas said. Our kids are playing hard. We told them we had big games ahead. I am proud of our kids and our efforts. We buckled down and got it right tonight. Definitely pleased with the effort.”
Hannibal's offense continues to dominate this game and click with each other. Two plays later Williams with a wide-open field and never touched by a Spartan finds the endzone on a 31-yard run giving the Pirates a 33-0 lead.
Once again taking no time to find the end zone with two plays, the Pirates would score on a 47-yard run by Aneyas Williams to give the Pirates a 40-0 lead with 8.2 seconds remaining in the half and enabling the running clock for the second half of the game.
Humphrey would blast through the middle of the Spartans defense and find the end zone on a 28-yard run for a touchdown to give the Pirates a 47-0 lead.
Parker came up with an interception to stop a Moberly drive and run it down field to the 24-yard line for the Pirates. It was his second interception of the season and his fourth of his career.
The Pirates offense continued to drive down field and once again find the end zone with a 2-yard run by Micheal Ferreira, his first varsity touchdown.
Williams had 12 carries for 145 yards and four catches for 104 yards. Wilson had four catches for 60 yards, while Humphrey had five catches 55 yards.
Anders had one of his top performances of the season, going 16-for-18 for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
“For a young sophomore, he’s doing a great job," Nicholas said. "He comes to work. He’s coachable. He performs. He throws a beautiful ball. The kids rally around him and he is leading the charge on offense and he is doing exactly what head coach (Jeff Gschwender) coaches him to do.”
Parker had six tackles with an interception. Williams and Wilson also had six tackles. Wilson had 6 tackles.
Young and Trenton Cowden both had sacks for the Pirates.
Hannibal (5-2) will play at Marshall (1-5) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
