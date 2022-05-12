PALMYRA, Mo. — It was a night of accomplishment for Hannibal in its 13-0 win over Palmyra at Flower City Park on Thursday.
Not only did the Pirates win its third straight game to close out the regular season, junior first baseman Kane Wilson set a new single-season hits record for Hannibal.
Wilson broke Charlie Culp’s 2021 record for single-season hits with 39, with Culp in attendance cheering on his former teammates.
“It’s pretty cool,” Wilson said. “One of my best friend’s buddies brother did it last year and I was just able to do it this year. It’s a great feeling.”
Wilson went 3-for-3 with a double, run and five RBIs with Hannibal having several other top offensive performances.
Catcher Keaton Scott went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs.
Third baseman Ryan Ross went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
“We’ve really hit our stride at the plate, top to bottom,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “We did a fantastic job tonight. Great job of swinging at strikes and really being aggressive early in counts.”
For Palmyra, it went downhill after a first inning that the Panthers had two hits and a walk, only to have Landyn Smith picked off at first base and Adam Goodwin thrown out at third base following a base hit from Alex Loman.
Pirates right fielder Cody Culp robbed Palmyra of a couple of base hits, getting two outfield assists by throwing out two Panther runners at first base after they made contact.
“I ran us out of that first inning early,” said Palmyra head coach Mark Loman. “We hit the ball really well and their right fielder made those plays on line drives. I’ll take that all day because those are great plays, but odd plays. It don’t happen very often and we had that happen two times.”
The Pirates batted around in the second inning, getting four hits and scoring six runs with the help of two walks and a Palmyra error. Braysen Douglas reached on an error that scored two runs, Scott and Culp drew RBI walks and Wilson had a two-RBI single.
Hannibal added six more runs in the third inning, with Alex Friday scoring on an error, Scott getting another RBI walk, Aaris Stolte getting an RBI single and Wilson hitting a three-RBI double.
“We just did our jobs,” Wilson said. “We knew coming in here we should win this game, but Palmyra never gives up. We had to fight until the end.”
Friday pitched four scoreless innings and was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts, while allowing two walks and five hits. He also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and two runs.
“I think Alex would tell you he didn’t have his best stuff, but he definitely battled and when he needed to make pitches, he did,” Hatton said. “When we needed big outs, the defense was behind them. He’s a tough kid and a great competitor.”
Stolte pitched the final inning in relief with a strikeout.
Palmyra right-hander Hunter Wilson started the game and was the losing pitcher, pitching one inning and pitched to six batters in the second inning without recording an out.
The Panthers used Landyn Smith, Loman and Nolyn Richards in relief.
“Our pitchers got what they needed to get prepared for districts,” Loman said. “Guys that needed to get out there and threw some. They really threw well. We had a few errors behind us tonight.”
Smith got a double and a walk at the plate, while Goodwin went 2-for-2.
Palmyra (10-10-1) is the No. 1 seed in the Class 3 District 6 Tournament and has a bye. The Panthers will play the winner of the Mark Twain/Monroe City quarterfinal on Monday at South Shelby High School, with first pitch at 4 p.m.
“(This) was a game we needed to stay hungry and I’m glad Hannibal was able to come over and use their pitching against us,” Loman said. “I was proud of our approach ... our guys are really good competitors and it was a good game for them to try to get ready (for districts).”
Hannibal (18-11) will play North Point (5-14) in the first round of the Class 5 District 4 Tournament at North Point High School on Monday, with first pitch at 4 p.m.
“I think it’s a mix of rest and fine tuning some things,” Hatton said about preparation for Monday. “Getting into the cage, getting some light work on the field. Just mentally (preparing) is really where it’s at. Staying competitive and staying hungry to win more games and continue to add to this historic season for our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.