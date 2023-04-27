MEXICO, Mo. -- Hannibal stayed undefeated in North Central Missouri Conference play with a 8-0 road win over Mexico in Thursday's girls soccer game.
It was the second straight 8-0 win over a conference opponent for Hannibal and its fourth straight win overall.
Sophomore forward Ashley Davis had a hat trick.
Freshman midfielder Kegan Greening scored two goals and had an assist.
Goalkeepers Ava Turner and Zanie Terrill combined for the shutout, the eighth of the season for Hannibal.
Freshman defender Matti Harvey scored her first career goal.
Sophomore forward Abbie Martin and freshman forward Danica Selle each had a goal.
Sophomore midfielders Macy Behrens and Addie Wright each had an assist.
Hannibal (11-6, 8-0) will compete in the Camdenton Tournament this weekend, playing three games. The Pirates will face Warrensburg (6-8) on Friday and Father Tolton (8-5) and West Plains (6-8) on Saturday.
