Martin.jpg

Hannibal’s Abbie Martin (11) handles the ball after a steal during the Pirates game against the Bowling Green Bobcats on Monday, Nov. 21 at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

WINFIELD, Mo. -- Hannibal bounced back after an opening round loss to defeat McCluer North 55-30 in the Winfield Tip-Off Classic girls basketball consolation semifinals on Wednesday.

Lady Pirates sophomore Mariah Mayfield scored a team-high 16 points. Sophomore Abbie Martin added nine points.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.