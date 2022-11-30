WINFIELD, Mo. -- Hannibal bounced back after an opening round loss to defeat McCluer North 55-30 in the Winfield Tip-Off Classic girls basketball consolation semifinals on Wednesday.
Lady Pirates sophomore Mariah Mayfield scored a team-high 16 points. Sophomore Abbie Martin added nine points.
Hannibal (2-1) will compete in the consolation final of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic on Friday at 5 p.m.
Next week, Hannibal will play at Fulton (1-2) on Tuesday and at Clopton (1-0) on Friday.
Hannibal falls to St. Louis Christian in Winfield Tip-Off quarterfinal
The Hannibal boys basketball team fell to St. Louis Christian 56-42 in the first round of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday.
Hannibal senior DaeShon Glasgow scored a team-high 13 points, while senior Haden Robertson added 11 points.
Hannibal (0-1) will play in the consolation semifinal on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.