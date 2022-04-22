MARSHALL, Mo. — Hannibal has kept its momentum since walking off winners against Mexico on Tuesday, with the Pirates winning their fifth straight game on Friday over Marshall, 11-1.
Pirates right-hander Alex Friday earned the win on Friday after pitching 5.2 innings with two strikeouts and one earned run.
Hannibal catcher Keaton Scott went 1-for-2 with three walks and a solo home run. Kane Wilson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Ryan Ross went 3-for-4.
The Pirates defeated Fulton 7-5 on the road on Thursday. Ross went 4-for-4 at the plate on Thursday with a double and three RBIs.
Hannibal right-hander Aaris Stolte earned the win after going six innings with nine strikeouts. Wilson got the save after pitching one inning in relief.
Hannibal (10-9, 6-2) will play at Moberly (4-12) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.
