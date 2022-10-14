MARSHALL, Mo. — Hannibal has marched through the North Central Missouri Conference, defeating Marshall 59-14 on Friday to win all five conference games.
Owen Andrews intercepted a Marshall pass and returned it for a touchdown to give Hannibal an early 7-0 lead.
In Marshall's next drive, intentional grounding was called in the end zone to give Hannibal a safety.
Hannibal took advantage of the free kick and Jack Parker would return it for a touchdown to give the Pirates a 15-0 lead.
Hannibal all-purpose back Aneyas Williams broke free for a touchdown run to give the Pirates a 23-7 lead. It was the first of five touchdowns for the junior, who had 13 carries for 155 yards.
Williams would score his second rushing touchdown in Hannibal's next possession to put the Pirates up 30-7 with just under four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
With just under a minute remaining in the first quarter, Williams scored his third rushing touchdown to put the Pirates up 36-7.
Haden Robertson picked off a pass early in the second quarter, which would lead to another rushing touchdown by Williams.
Hannibal linebacker Ashton Watts sacked Marshall's quarterback for a safety, increasing Hannibal's lead to 45-7.
Williams would score his fifth touchdown late in the second quarter to give Hannibal a 52-7 lead.
Markahl Humphrey ran in a 27-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.
Matthew Sydnor was Hannibal's leading tackler with seven, including a half-sack. Kane Wilson had six tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Ashton Watts had five tackles, a sack and a safety.
Pirates quarterback Waylon Anders was 6-for-9 for 111 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.
Hannibal (6-2) will host Battle (2-5) in the regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
Editors Note: Look for an extended version of Hannibal's win over Marshall at hannibal.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.