HANNIBAL -- Hannibal and Marshall were plenty familiar with each other by the time the two schools played in the Class 5 District 15 boys basketball quarterfinal on Saturday at Korf Gymnasium.
For the second time this season, the Pirates came away with a win over the Owls as Hannibal won the first-round district game 62-41.
"I think our defense did a great job of getting them out of what their comfort level is at the three-point shooting," said Hannibal head coach Marty Hull. "We shot the ball a lot better and that kind of led to the big lead. We had several kids shooting the ball pretty well tonight."
Early on, neither team was able to get much going offensively with the exception of Pirates senior guard Tristen Terrill, who scored six points in the first quarter.
The second quarter is when Hannibal put some distance between itself and Marshall, with the Pirates outscoring the Owls by a 20-6 margin.
The Pirates benefited from the three-point game, draining four three-pointers in the second quarter. Junior guard Courtland Watson hit two of the three-pointers, with senior guard Tresyn Roland and junior guard Martez Scott each hitting one. Sophomore forward Haden Robertson contributed two buckets and made two free throws.
"I thought we were very unselfish," Hull said. "There were two or three times we made two or three extra passes where a kid could have shot it but gave it up for a better shot. It all started defensively. We only gave up six points in that quarter and just went to wide-open shots in transition."
Hannibal entered halftime with a 29-14 lead and had momentum going into the second half.
Marshall came out with their best period of play in the third quarter, scoring a total of 19 points. However, Hannibal scored 21 points in the third quarter.
Hull said he talked to his team during halftime about how Marshall would be fired up to start the second half.
"We were up 15 at half and they got it down to nine early in the third," Hull said. "I thought we relaxed a little too much, but then we were able to get that energy back up."
Not only were Terrill and Watson knocking down shots in the second half, Pirates junior guard Aaris Stolte got it going after a slow start offensively. Stolte would end up pulling down six rebounds and score all nine of his points in the second half.
Terrill finished with a team-high 17 points and pulled down four rebounds. Watson scored 16 points and pulled down five rebounds.
"What I told the boys earlier, 'guys we are a good team, but we could be great if we get our four main guards shooting the ball and moving the ball and being unselfish at the same time,'" Hull said. "I really thought that was the case tonight by the number of open shots we were able to get."
Hull put junior center Caden Selle in the starting lineup and he made an impact on the boards. Although Selle only scored two points, he pulled down nine rebounds and played tough defense.
One of the main reasons Hull inserted Selle into the lineup was to guard Moberly senior Leyton Crawford. Crawford was limited to six points and five rebounds in Saturday's game.
"I told him I don't care if you score and I don't care if you rebound," Hull said. "I just need you to keep (Crawford) off the block because a lot of their offense revolves around him getting deep in the post and kicking it out for three's. I thought Caden did a great job of pushing that kid more towards eight and 10 feet out. Then our guards don't have to help as much and we are guarding the three ball a lot better."
Marshall senior Malik Evans led the Owls in scoring with 14 points. Marshall finishes the season with a 4-12 record.
Hannibal (10-12) will face Mexico (19-3) in the Class 5 District 15 semifinals at Mexico High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Pirates played the Bulldogs in their regular season finale, losing 66-49.
"We've already got a lot of work in for Mexico and we are actually going to come in tomorrow and do a little extra work on Sunday just to get prepared for them," Hull said. "Then, we will have a normal practice on Monday and watch a little film on them."