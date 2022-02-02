LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Hannibal girls swimming team defeated Louisiana 78-36 in a Monday dual meet.
The Hannibal 200-yard medley relay team of Emily Groth, Kaylee Michaels, Madelyn Johnson and Addie Ball won the event with a time of 2:12.93.
Johnson won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.48. Teammate Alana Lemon placed second with a time of 2:59.88.
Groth won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:41.70.
Ball won the 50-yard free style with a time of 31.34. Teammates Addie Wright and Lemon were behind her, placing second and fourth, respectively.
Groth won her second event of the day, placing first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:04.39. Ball placed second in the event with a time of 1:10.50.
Johnson placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:27.70.
The Hannibal 200-yard relay team of Wright, Michaels, Lemon and Ball placed first with a time of 2:12.90.
Wrigth placed second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:23.77.
Michaels placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:18.94.
The Hannibal 400-yard freestyle team of Groth, Michaels, Wright and Johnson placed first with a time of 4:36.06.
Next up for Hannibal is the varsity invitational at Columbia Hickman on Saturday at 10 a.m. Other schools scheduled to be there include Battle and Rock Bridge.
