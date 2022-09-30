KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Hannibal stays undefeated within North Central Missouri Conference play with a 45-25 victory over Kirksville on Friday night.
Aneyas Williams ran in a 6-yard touchdown just over a minute into the game, giving Hannibal a 6-0 lead.
On Hannibal's next drive, Markahl Humphrey scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to increase the Pirates' lead to 12-0.
Williams broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run on the Pirates next possession. After a pass from Waylon Anders to Williams for a two-point conversion, Hannibal took a 20-0 lead.
Kirksville scored a touchdown on a 42-yard pass late in the first quarter to narrow Hannibal's lead to 20-7.
Early in the second quarter, Williams ran in his third touchdown, a 5-yard run that would put Hannibal up 26-7.
Williams would finish the game with 229 rushing yards on 26 carries.
Humphrey scored his second touchdown midway through the second quarter to give the Pirates a 32-7 lead.
After a pair of Kirksville touchdowns, Hannibal would enter halftime with a 32-19 lead.
Anders threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kane Wilson in the closing seconds of the third quarter to increase Hannibal's lead to 39-19.
Wilson then intercepted a pass in Kirksville's next possession and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.
Anders went 8-for-13 passing for 111 yards and a touchdown and interception.
Dylan Bock was Hannibal's leading tackler with 10, while also getting a half-sack. Ashton Watts had a sack and six tackles.
Hannibal (4-2) will host Moberly (3-2) in its next game on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Editor's note: Look for an extended story of Hannibal's game against Kirksville at hannibal.net.
