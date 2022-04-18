HANNIBAL — Hannibal earned its sixth straight win, defeating Kirksville 3-0 in a girls soccer game at Porter Stadium on Monday.
Senior defender Katie Greening scored two goals in the first half and senior forward Bella Falconer tacked on a goal in the second half.
Freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner earned her 10th shutout of the season.
Hannibal defeated Sikeston 8-0 and Raymore-Peculiar 2-1 on Saturday to finish out as winners of the Lady Pirate Invitational.
The Hannibal junior varsity team tied Kirksville 1-1, with Gracie Tharp scoring the goal. The JV team is now 3-2-3.
Hannibal (12-3, 6-0) will play at Jefferson City (2-7) in its next game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
