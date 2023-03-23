HANNIBAL -- Hannibal came away with a 7-0 shutout win over North Central Missouri Conference rival Kirksville on Thursday.
Sophomore forward Abbie Martin scored five goals for Hannibal to kickstart its offense.
Lady Pirates freshman Kegan Greening scored one goal, while sophomore Ashley Davis added one goal and three assists.
Goalkeeper Ava Turner recorded her first shutout of the season.
Hannibal girls soccer has been playing excellent defensively to start the season, as Kirksville had a difficult time finding angles and space to score as the night went on.
Martin credited the shutout win to the team’s ability to finish at the goal and especially the defensive effort they displayed throughout the night.
“I thought we possessed the ball really well, and as a team finished at the goal really well tonight,” said Martin. “Our defense played really well against them, especially with how our goalie came out tonight she was really important for us.”
The Lady Pirates scored five of their seven goals against Kirksville in the first half, with Greening starting things off scoring the first goal five minutes into the game.
Martin scored the team’s third goal of the game at the 19:16 mark of the first half. Scoring was difficult for both teams as the night went on with the Lady Pirates scoring their sixth and seventh goals at the 31:08 and 3:34 marks in the second half.
Hannibal with the win becomes one of the first teams to move to 2-0 in Class 3 District 4, head coach Eric Hill was pleased with the improvements his team made from their previous game playing much more sharp Thursday night.
“I thought we possessed the ball really well tonight, which was a big step up from how we played on Tuesday," said Hill. "We’ve gotten those early season jitters out of the way. I thought we defended much better tonight than we did on Tuesday. We had really good communication, our outside backers stepped up their game from the other night as well, which was good.”
Hill noted he still wants to see his team start off better when it comes to knowing their spots, not dribbling as much and having better communication to spark their offense to be a little better moving forward.
The Lady Pirates won’t have much time to dwell on this dominate win though as the team will be on the road facing Quincy High School on Friday night to kick off the Quincy High School Tournament.
Quincy and Hannibal have had some good battles as of late with many of their matchups the last few years being decided by only a goal or two.
Coach Hill is looking forward to the girls playing tougher competition moving into the Quincy High Tournament as they prepare for QHS.
“We know that playing Quincy is going to be a challenge," said Hill. "They’ve got a really good team, lot of starters have returned from last year. I’m just looking for us to go in there and compete. Tt’s going to be a step up in competition than the last few games, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we do against that type of competition as we love along this season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.