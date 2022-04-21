JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls soccer team has been on a roll the past two weeks.
The Lady Pirates earned their second straight shutout and seventh straight win on Thursday, defeating Jefferson City 7-0 at 179 Soccer Park.
Senior forward Bella Falconer came away with a hat trick, scoring three goals and getting one assist.
Senior defender Katie Greening scored two goals. Freshman forward Abbie Martin scored two goals and had one assist.
Freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner had three saves and recorded her 10th shutout.
The Hannibal junior varsity team lost 1-0 and now has a 3-3-3 record.
Hannibal (13-3) will play a road game against Moberly (6-6) in its next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
