Hannibal senior Kate Maune (3) digs the ball during the Pirates game against Illini West on Monday, Oct. 10 at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/MKirbyphotography.com

ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal is moving on after defeating Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 4 District 4 volleyball semifinals on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates won in four sets -- 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 27-25.

