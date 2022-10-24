ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal is moving on after defeating Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 4 District 4 volleyball semifinals on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates won in four sets -- 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 27-25.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ST. PETERS, Mo. -- Hannibal is moving on after defeating Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 4 District 4 volleyball semifinals on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates won in four sets -- 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 27-25.
Senior outside hitter Kate Muane had a team-high 21 kills, 14 digs and a block.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin led the team with 27 digs and had 10 kills.
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 24 assists.
Senior setter Nora Hark had five kills, 15 assists, nine digs and one block.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had six kills and two blocks.
Hannibal (21-10-1) will play Parkway Central (21-13-1) in the Class 4 District 4 championship game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be held at Fort Zumwalt East High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.