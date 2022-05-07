FULTON, Mo. -- Hannibal continued its winning ways on Saturday morning, defeating Fulton 8-0 in the final North Central Missouri Conference girls soccer game of the regular season.
Senior forward Bella Falconer and senior midfielder Trinity Alvey both scored two goals.
Freshman forward Abbie Martin scored one goal and had four assists.
Senior defender Katie Greening, senior midfielder Sadie Stine and freshman midfielder Macy Behrens each scored a goal.
Freshman midfielder Ashley Davis came up with three assists.
Freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner and the Hannibal defense recorded its 16th shutout of the season.
Hannibal (19-4, 10-0) will play a road game against Southern Boone (16-5-1) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to close out the regular season.
