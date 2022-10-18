HANNIBAL — In its first home game in two weeks, Hannibal came out firing with a 8-1 win over North Central Missouri Conference foe Fulton on Tuesday.
"I think the guys moved the ball really well," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "I think they wanted to make a statement tonight that we are playing well at this time of year."
In the two teams previous meeting on Sept. 22, Hannibal won 3-0.
Hill said he was really happy about the five-goal improvement since the last game.
"The offense played great and the defense played well, too," Hill said. "(Fulton has) a really good skilled guy in the middle that does a nice job with the ball at his feet. I think the guys did a really good job of containing him tonight and not letting him get what he was looking for."
Hannibal struck early when senior midfielder Karson Westhoff scored a goal to take an early lead.
Soon after, sophomore defender Thomas Janes scored off a corner kick to give Hannibal a 2-0 lead.
Pirates senior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow knocked in a goal midway through the second half to increase the lead to 3-0.
Hannibal senior forward Drew Porter pushed through with a goal with 13 minutes remaining in the first half to up the lead to 4-0.
Sophomore midfielder Kevin Westhoff scored five minutes later to increase Hannibal's lead to 5-0, which was the score the Pirates would take to halftime.
Hannibal had five different players score in the first half and six different players score overall.
"Our offense looked really good," Hill said. "I think we were clicking on all cylinders offensively. That's really nice to see. Pretty balanced and we got a lot of guys involved in the scoring."
Karson Westhoff scored his second goal of the night nine minutes into the second half.
Sophomore forward Bodie Rollins banked in a goal midway through the second half to increase Hannibal's lead to 7-0.
That ended goalkeeper Parker Terrill's chances at a third straight shutout after the senior set the all-time school record last week and currently sits at 34 shutouts.
"He's got (the record)," Hill said. "It's just a matter of building onto it as the rest of the season goes. It's unfortunate the way it happened tonight giving up the penalty kick when we were up 7-0 at the time we gave it up."
Fulton junior Jayden Ayers scored on a penalty kick with about 14 minutes remaining in the game to spoil the shutout for Hannibal.
Rollins scored his second goal off a penalty kick late in the second half.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 8-0 and now has a 11-4-1 record.
The Pirates defeated Chillicothe 4-0 in a non-conference road game on Monday, with goalkeeper Parker Terrill getting the shutout. Goals were scored by Alex Friday, Glasgow, Colton Dryden and Kevin Westhoff.
Hannibal (17-5) will host Warrenton (6-11) in its next game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Pirates will hold a senior night ceremony between the JV and varsity games.
Hill said Thursday will be a special night to recognize the seven seniors on Hannibal's team.
"We'll just go out there and prepare like we would prepare for any other game," Hill said. "The difference will be that we will have the senior night ceremony and hopefully those guys out in their last home game end it the way we should with a win."
