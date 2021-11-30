WINFIELD, Mo. — Hannibal defeated Elsberry 58-43 in the boys basketball bracket of the Winfield Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday.
Hannibal senior guard Aaris Stolte had his shot going Tuesday night. Stolte scored a season-high 32 points, including three three-pointers.
Pirates junior Deashon Glasgow scored 11 points and Brendan Hess scored six points.
Elsberry’s Kaden Kinsler led the Indians in scoring with 13 points. Kyle Turnbull added nine points.
Hannibal (1-1) will play in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 5 p.m. against the winner of the Timberland/Warrenton quarterfinal.
