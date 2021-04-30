CAMDENTON, Mo. — Behind a strong performance by forward Bella Falconer, the Hannibal girls soccer team defeated Crocker 8-4 in the first game of the Camdenton tournament on Friday.
Falconer scored four goals and had two assists in Friday’s win.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill said it was good for the team to see tougher competition from schools they do not normally play.
“It was a difficult game and it actually got a little chippy on both ends as the game went on,” Hill said. “I think our girls did a good job overall of keeping their composure and just playing through it.”
Hannibal senior Gracyn Harvey scored her first goal of the year to put Hannibal up 1-0 in the 11th minute, with Falconer getting the assist.
Two minutes later, Falconer scored with goalkeeper Sydney Hart getting the assist following a punt.
Crocker senior Callie McMurtrey scored an unassisted goal in the 25th minute to narrow Hannibal’s lead to 2-1.
Falconer would answer with two straight goals, the first unassisted and the second coming from an assist by Sadie Stine.
Crocker senior Abby Harrison scored a goal from an assist by McMurtrey in the 33rd minute to bring Crocker within two goals of tying.
“The two goals we gave in the first half are very fixable things,” Hill said. “We just did not get a touch on the ball. Not getting the ball cleared out. If we do something as simple as that, we don’t give up those goals.”
Falconer closed out the first half with an unassisted goal to give Hannibal a 5-2 lead at halftime.
Three minutes into the second half, Falconer would score her fifth goal from an assist by Lexi Wheelan. Sadie Stine would then score off an assist from Falconer three minutes later to give the Pirates a 7-2 lead.
McMurtrey would score Crocker’s final two goals off of free kicks.
“They made two free kicks and that made it a lot closer than it really was,” Hill said. “Scoring eight and allowing four is something that you normally don’t see. We were able to prevail and get the win.”
Hart was replaced by Baylee Pugh as goalkeeper in the second half and played on offense, scoring an unassisted goal to give Hannibal their eighth goal.
Hannibal (12-4) will return to action in the Camdenton tournament for two games on Saturday, playing Camdenton in the first game and Carl Junction in the second game.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Hill said. “(Camdenton) looks like a pretty good and pretty organized team. Again, I think it’s going to be a good test for us.”