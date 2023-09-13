HANNIBAL -- A strong start in the circle by Chloe Riley, aggressive base running and timely hitting were the recipe for success for Hannibal softball on Wednesday.
Those three factors led to a 14-4 win for Hannibal over Clark County in six innings at Veterans Softball Field.
"They are all bringing the bats in and dropping bunts when needed," said Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel. "Doing a good job of executing today and finding gaps."
Riley earned the win in the circle after pitching six innings with five strikeouts; while allowing seven hits, no walks and three earned runs.
Riley said she went into today's game confident since Hannibal defeated Clark County in the Monroe City Tournament during Labor Day weekend.
"I'm just staying with a positive attitude," Chloe Riley said. "Focusing on mechanics that my dad has helped me with."
Hannibal hopes to carry this momentum forward.
"I think this gives the girls a lot more confidence to perform better," Chloe Riley said. "Especially with our losing games like we had. Honestly, I think run-ruling this team gives us a lot more confidence."
Clark County was able to strike first in the top of the first inning when Bryleigh Shaffer singled to drive in Ava McKay to take a 1-0 lead.
Hannibal's leadoff batter Avril Collier reached after getting hit by a pitch in the bottom of the first, stole second and third base and scored on an error.
The Lady Pirates were not done with Navaeh Boling drawing a bases loaded walk to score Kira Riley and Harper Karr doubling home Addison Friday and Kameil Crane to go up 4-1.
"Normally we get down about that sometimes," Kinsel said. "Just one run can lose the game for us. Today, we responded to that and they can realize what we do if that happens."
Clark County added a pair of runs in the top of the third inning when Erin Bash doubled home McKay and Jasmine James hit a sacrifice fly to score Bash.
Hannibal once again responded with a three-run bottom of the third when Chloe Riley walked with the bases loaded to score Friday, Harper Karr driving in Crane and Boling coming home on an error. The Lady Pirates knocked McKay out of the game and Emma Pitford came in as a reliever.
"I think we just went up there with a positive attitude and we hit the ball and we got on base," Chloe Riley said.
In the fourth inning, Crane doubled home Sydney Phillips and Friday and would be later driven in by a triple by Chloe Riley, who scored on a wild pitch to put Hannibal up 11-3.
Katy Ayer doubled to score Shaylee Lindsey in the fifth for Clark County but would be thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple and Bash was thrown out at home plate to end the Lady Indians threat.
Crane came through with a single to drive in Phillips in the bottom of the fifth and Friday would later steal home to increase Hannibal's lead to 13-4.
Hannibal clinched the win in the bottom of the sixth when Kira Riley doubled home Karr.
The Lady Pirates combined for eight stolen bases and advanced on several wild pitches and errors during Wednesday's win.
"I think we have a lot of speedy girls and we just work on stealing and smart base running," Chloe Riley said.
Friday went 3-for-3 with a walk, double, stolen base and four runs.
Crane went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs, two stolen bases and three RBIs.
During a home loss to Monroe City on Tuesday, Collier turned a triple play.
"Avril got the triple play yesterday and it was awesome," Kinsel said. "You never really see those very often in varsity games and you could tell she was ready for it."
The Hannibal junior varsity team fell to Clark County 7-6.
Hannibal (2-6) will host conference rival Marshall (1-7) for a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 11 a.m.
"It's a conference game," Kinsel said. "We are going to practice the next two days and get ready for that."
