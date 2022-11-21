HANNIBAL -- Shawn Gaines has been working to instill a positive message and a competitive spirit ever since he took the head coaching job for the Hannibal girls basketball team.
The season opener was a success for Hannibal, coming away with a 55-43 win over Bowling Green on Monday night at Korf Gymnasium.
"It feels great," Gaines said of his first win as a head coach. "I'm super proud of every single one of them. They came in and wanted to work. They bought in and I knew we really needed this one to cement it."
It was a welcome sight for the Lady Pirates, who have only won five games total in the past two seasons.
"It's one thing to see it against everybody on our team," Gaines said. "We can go against JV or we could go against the other five, but to go against somebody else in a full game and have it all put together like that builds a ton of confidence. It's just something we can build on."
It was also the first game for Noah Pafford as Bowling Green's head coach.
"We were a little bit flustered early on," Pafford said. "It took us a little bit to get in the flow of the game. Maybe I should've put the press on a little bit earlier, but we've got to rebound the basketball better. They killed us on the glass and we've got to take better care of the basketball."
Hannibal came out firing early on with junior guard Siena Minor scoring six first quarter points.
Sophomore guards Mariah Mayfield and Gracie Martin each added four points in the first quarter as Hannibal took a commanding 17-6 lead near the end of the first quarter.
Bowling Green senior guard Grace Deters drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to narrow Hannibal's lead to 17-9 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Cats picked up the pace as the game went on, reaching double-digit scoring in the remaining three quarters.
Hannibal took a 30-21 lead to halftime.
Another difference in Hannibal's offensive attack was less reliance on a single scorer. Nine different players would score for Hannibal in Monday's game.
"We weren't worried about one person scoring," Gaines said. "We wanted everybody to get the ball and touch the ball and score. That's kind of going to be how we are. You can't just focus on one person. Everybody has a chance to do something."
Bowling Green made it interesting in the fourth quarter when Deters drained a 3-pointer that narrowed Hannibal's lead to just five points.
Hannibal answered back with a 3-pointer of its own from Martin that regained the momentum. The Lady Pirates would close out the game form this point.
Deters finished with a team-high 13 points and had four rebounds.
"I'd like (Deters) to be more in charge, more demanding and more vocal," Pafford said. "So the girls can feed off of her. She's got to support them because they look up to her. She's our leader and they are going to feed off of her."
Lady Cats junior forward Kaylyn Charlton added 11 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Bowling Green got a boost off the bench from junior Bella Fairchild, who grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and scored six points.
"She played well," Pafford said. "She came in and brought energy off the bench and rebounded the basketball well after I kind of got on to here about her."
Mayfield led Hannibal with 16 points and tied junior McKenna Hull with a team-high six rebounds.
Hannibal also had big contributions from the bench. Sophomore Aubrielle Krigbaum scored eight points and had two rebounds, while Zaria Reese scored four points and had four rebounds.
Hannibal had a sense of urgency going for rebounds, loose balls and playing strong defense.
"We kind of turned that up," Gaines said. "We wanted the ball. We wanted to get after it and we kept our energy up throughout the entire game. It helped us get the win."
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 32-21.
Bowling Green (0-1) will compete in the Montgomery County Invitational after Thanksgiving break from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.
"We will shift our focus to Mo-Co," Pafford said. "We've got to get in (practice) and get better. We've just got to focus on getting better every day. Obviously not the start we wanted, but I'm still proud of their effort tonight."
Hannibal (1-0) will compete in the Winfield Tip-Off Classic after Thanksgiving break from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. The Lady Pirates will open up against Fort Zumwalt East in the first round on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Gaines said the next goal for Hannibal is to compete for a championship in the Winfield Tip-Off Classic.
"We'll let them know we are a different team from last year," Gaines said. "That's really the big thing. Going down the schedule, we are not the same Hannibal team that you can come in and blow out. We are going to give you a fight every night."
